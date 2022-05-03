The West Virginia native standout wrestler made an unexpected visit to an old friend on Tuesday

Peyton Hall took a trip back to his hometown of Chester.

Hall, a sophomore wrestler for WVU, made a name for himself in the state of West Virginia on the high school wrestling mats in nearby New Cumberland at Oak Glen High School.

He was the Golden Bears’ first four-time state champion, and captured a state title in four different weight classes.

On Tuesday, he went back to his old stomping grounds to pay a visit to an old friend and mentor, with a gift in hand.

As part of the Big 12 Champions For Life program, Hall was able to make a $2,500 donation to teacher and coach Jessie Mahan, which will go towards teaching expenses. He surprised Mahan at the high school.

You can watch the full video produced by WVU Athletics by clicking on this link.

“I just think it’s really awesome to get the opportunity to go back to my hometown and help out someone who’s done a lot for me,” Hall said in part of the video.

To be chosen for the Big 12 Champions for Life program, the student-athlete must embody what the conference feels are the true characteristics of a champion: leadership, perseverance, community service, and discipline.

By being chosen as part of the Big 12 Champions for Life, Hall joins an elite list of WVU athletes, including Darius Stills, Jared Barber, Kadeisha Buchanan, Jevon Carter, Tynice Martin, and Ginny Thrasher.

Hall finished as the runner-up at the Big 12 Wrestling Championship Tournament in the 165-pound weight class. He also earned All-American honors by placing eighth in his weight class at the NCAA Tournament.

The West Virginia native was also recently named an NCWA Scholar All-American.