PHOTOS: Mountaineer Nation back in full force at Milan Puskar Stadium
Sep 11, 2021 / 10:30 PM EDT
Sep 11, 2021 / 10:30 PM EDT
Mountaineer mascot Colson Glover leads the Mountaineer Mantrip at WVU's Sept. 11, 2021 home opener against LIU. (Photo: Jamie Green)
Mountaineer football players wave to the WVU Medicine Children's hospital after the Mountaineer Mantrip on Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo enters the stadium ahead of WVU's home opener against LIU on Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU running back Leddie Brown enters the stadium ahead of WVU's home opener against LIU on Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU safety Alonzo Addae enters the stadium ahead of WVU's home opener against LIU on Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)
Akheem Mesidor awaits kickoff at West Virginia football's home opener at Milan Puskar Stadium on Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)
West Virginia guard James Gmiter dons eye black ahead of West Virginia's home opener against Long Island University on Sept. 11, 2021.
WVU head coach Neal Brown pats running back Leddie Brown on the back before their home opener against LIU at Milan Puskar Stadium on Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU's Winston Wright runs the opening kickoff back for a touchdown in the Mountaineers' home opener against LIU on Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU wide receiver Winston Wright leaves Tyler Tobias in the turf as he makes a run in the end zone in WVU's home opener against LIU on Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)
Former WVU star Adam "Pacman" Jones gets excited on the dance cam at WVU's home opener at Milan Puskar Stadium on Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons (left) and former coach Don Nehlen (second from left) honor former Mountaineer Chris Gray alongside his family at Milan Puskar Stadium on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Gray lost his life at One World Trade Center. (Photo: Jamie Green)
Don Nehlen looks on a jersey honoring Chris Gray, a former Mountaineer who lost his life at One World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU coach Neal Brown (left) honors former Mountaineer star Darius Stills as part of a celebration of the senior class of 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)
WVU quarterback Garrett Greene dashes into the end zone for his second score of the game against LIU. (Photo: Jamie Green)
Winston Wright (1) and Garrett Greene stand beside one another to sing "Take Me Home, Country Roads" after WVU's home-opening win against LIU on Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)
