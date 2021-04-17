PHOTOS: Mountaineers practice in Milan Puskar Stadium on chilly Saturday

Gold and Blue Nation
Posted: / Updated:
  • WVU wide receiver Winston Wright attempts to run through a tackle from Kerry Martin on April 17, 2021 at Milan Puskar Stadium.
  • Neal Brown oversees his team's drills at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
  • Neal Brown calls out to his team at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
  • Leddie Brown bursts through the hole at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
  • Jeff Koonz talks with WVU defensive back Scottie Young at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
  • Jarret Doege looks to throw at an April 17, 2021 spring football practice.
  • Jarret Doege hands the ball off to running back Leddie Brown at an April 17, 2021 spring football practice.
  • Garret Greene looks to throw to running back Tony Mathis at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
  • Garret Greene drops back in the pocket at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
  • A gaggle of Mountaineers make a tackle on wideout Sam Brown at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
  • Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) and Jackie Matthews wrestle after the wide receiver made a catch in an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
  • Bryce Ford-Wheaton braces for a Jackie Matthews hit after reeling in a catch at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
  • A'Varius Sparrow runs away from defenders in a drill during an April 17, 2021 spring football practice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Mountaineer GameDay

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories