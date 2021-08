CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With the number of cases of COVID-19 continuing to grow in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice discussed how schools are reacting, during Wednesday's virtual briefing.

Justice listed West Virginia Wesleyan College's plan to charge unvaccinated students at $750 non-refundable fee, policies at Marshall University and in Monongalia County schools county that students and staff will wear masks, as will Pre-k through 5th grade students in Kanawha County and said that while he is trying to give leeway to local officials, if the case numbers continue to get worse, he will move in the direction of requiring masks.