MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU baseball and head coach Randy Mazey host their Father/Son Camp annually on the day before Father’s Day. Participants rotate through six different stations and put their baseball skills. There is even some friendly competition that pits the fathers and sons against each other. Sometimes, a cash prize is even on the line!

Here’s a look at some of the participants in action at the Monongalia County Ballpark on Saturday.