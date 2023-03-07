  • WVU men’s basketball holds a shootaround before its first game at the 2023 Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. (Photo: Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Erik Stevenson works on his shooting from ahead at Big 12 Tournament shootaround. (Photo: Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Tre Mitchell eyes the rim during a shootaround at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. (Photo: Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Tre Mitchell follows through his shot at a shootaround before the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo. (Photo: Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • WVU coach Bob Huggins signs a basketball at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. (Photo: Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • WVU assistant coach DerMarr Johnson observes shootaround ahead of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo. (Photo: Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Joe Toussaint takes a jumpshot at shootaround before the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. (Photo: Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)