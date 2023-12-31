What’s better than one interception? Two interceptions.

What’s better than two interceptions? Returning one for a touchdown.

That was the type of day that former Mountaineer Rasul Douglas had with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Douglas picked off two passes in the first half of Buffalo’s Week 17 win over the New England Patriots.

The first came midway through the first quarter. Douglas picked off a pass from Bailey Zappe at the 24-yard line and then returned it 10 yards to the New England 14-yard line. That set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Bills, who never trailed the rest of the way en route to a fourth-straight victory.

Three New England possessions later, Douglas intercepted Zappe once again.

Douglas made a fantastic diving play to initially make the catch for the interception. He then quickly got to his feet close to the New England 40, dodged two would-be tackles near the 30, followed blockers to break through a small crease about 10 yards later, and then ran until he was tackled into the end zone with 12:36 showing on the second quarter clock.

“As soon as I got the ball, I’m like, ‘I got to try to score,'” Douglas told reporters. “I had one that I could’ve got in the endzone, but I messed up. So I was like, I tried to get it back.”

Sunday’s pick-six was the third of Douglas’ career. The former Mountaineer corner returned interceptions for touchdowns on back-to-back games on November 28 and December 12, 2021.

In addition to his two interceptions, Douglas tallied a pair of tackles and another defended pass to give him a total of three Sunday.

This is his second two-interception day since joining Buffalo earlier this season. His first came on November 19 against the New York Jets.

In 14 games this season, Douglas has five interceptions and 14 passes defended. He also has three fumble recoveries and 61 total tackles.