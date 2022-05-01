MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Tavy Diggs to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year.



A 6-foot-2 forward from Richardson, Texas, Diggs spent her first three seasons at TCU, where she played in 63 games and scored 405 points for the Horned Frogs. She also totaled 188 rebounds, 71 assists and 42 steals during her time at TCU. She will have two years of eligibility remaining.



“We are thrilled to welcome Tavy to the Mountaineer family,” Plitzuweit said. “She is a high-energy and mature young lady that brings experience within the Big 12 Conference to our program. She is a very intelligent basketball player that has the versatility to make a lot of things happen on both ends of the court. We are so excited to welcome Tavy and the Diggs family to Morgantown!”



Last season, Diggs played in 26 games, with four starts, for TCU and averaged 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. During her 2021-22 campaign, Diggs finished in double figures seven times, including a season-best, 20-point game against Oklahoma State on Jan. 12. She also posted a pair of double-doubles a year ago.



During the 2020-21 season, Diggs appeared in all 25 games for TCU, earning the start in 12 of those contests. She averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game to go along with 41 assists, 17 steals and six blocks. Additionally, Diggs shot 50% (106-of-212) from the field during that season and scored in double figures 10 times, including a pair of 20-point performances. She capped off her 2020-21 campaign with a career-best 22 points against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship on March 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.



Prior to her time in Fort Worth, Texas, Diggs was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of Plano East High School, according to Prospects Nation. She also was listed as the No. 18 wing in the Class of 2019 by ESPN Hoopgurlz.



A three-time First Team All-District Honoree during her time at Plano East, Diggs averaged 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game during her senior season and was named the District 9-6A Offensive Player of the Year. Additionally, Diggs was nominated to the McDonald’s All-American Game that year. She also averaged 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game as a junior, which helped her earn the 2017 District 6-6A Most Valuable Player Award.