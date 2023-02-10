MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers have won two straight but have a tough challenge ahead as WVU heads to the Lone Star State to face No. 5 Texas in a revenge match. We’ll preview that matchup and recap WVU’s wins over Oklahoma and No. 11 Iowa State as hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi bring you the latest on the Mountaineers in the newest episode of The Bob Huggins Show.

Anjelica and Ryan will look back at WVU’s convincing win over the Oklahoma Sooners and their win over No. 11 Iowa State. They will also preview WVU’s road clash with No. 5 Texas on Saturday and their matchup in Waco against Baylor coming up on Monday. Ryan and Anjelica will also bring you their keys to keeping the win streak alive in the Astorg Auto of Charleston Keys to the Game.

WVU head coach Bob Huggins and Tony Caridi sit down to discuss WVU’s successful week on the court. Coach Huggins discusses his team’s growth over the past couple of weeks and players who have stepped up in scoring to help lift WVU to back-to-back victories in Big 12 play. Huggins will also preview Saturday’s matchup with the Longhorns as well as what it will take for his team to be successful in order to make it to the big dance in March. All that and more inside the two-part Coach’s Corner.

Earlier this year, WVU added Dermarr Johnson to its bench as an assistant coach. Anjelica Trinone sits down with Johnson to discuss his journey to WVU and his relationship with Coach Huggins through the years.

The wonderful Warren Baker will return to bring you his analysis of Bob Huggins’s ball club. Bake will also bring you his keys to another win over a ranked opponent.

