MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball heads back on the road to wrap up its final away games with a trip to No. 3 Kansas and No. 23 Iowa State. We’ll preview those matchups and the week that was coming up this weekend on a brand-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi will bring you the latest on WVU hoops and an exclusive conversation with senior forward Tre Mitchell.

Anjelica and Ryan will look back at WVU’s loss last Saturday to Texas Tech which led to a bounce-back win over Oklahoma State on Monday. They will also preview Saturday’s rematch with the Jayhawks and Monday’s tilt with the Cyclone in Ames and bring you their keys to the game.

Bob Huggins and Tony Caridi will bring you their weekly chat as they preview Saturday’s clash with the Jayhawks. Coach Huggins looks back at the 1-1 week and what impressed him the most on Monday night’s big win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Coach Huggins and Tony will also discuss what this team has to do in order to make a postseason berth in March Madness. All that and more inside the two-part Coach’s Corner.

WVU senior forward Tre Mitchell sits down with Anjelica to discuss his year at WVU so far. Mitchell also discusses how his faith has guided him to get back after facing a few slumps.

Former WVU guard, now Boston Celtic head coach, Joe Mazzulla made his NBA All-Star debut as a coach. Hear the thoughts of Mazzulla in his media availability and what it took to get him into the position he is in.

Warren Baker brings you his weekly analysis on Bob Huggins and company. Bake and Ryan will look back at the much-needed win over Oklahoma State. He will also provide his keys to getting a road win in the tough atmosphere of Phog Allen Field House.

The Bob Huggins Show is produced by Gold and Blue Nation and airs weekly on the following stations:

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh — Fridays at 5 p.m.

WTRF My Ohio Valley — Fridays at 11 p.m.

WBOY (Clarksburg) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WOWK (Charleston) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WTRF (Wheeling) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WVNS (Beckley) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WDVM DC News Now (Hagerstown) — Saturdays at 11 a.m.

Each episode of The Bob Huggins Show is archived at GoldAndBlueNation.com and on the free Gold and Blue Nation app. Check your local TV listings for more details on how to watch The Bob Huggins Show in your hometown.

