Previewing the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy on The Neal Brown Show

It’s the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy this week as West Virginia prepares to face No. 15 Virginia Tech at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Gold and Blue Nation team is back to preview that matchup in a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on Neal Brown and company before the Hokies enter Morgantown.

Nick and Anjelica look back on that lights-out 66-0 victory for West Virginia last weekend over the LIU Sharks. They will look back on the big moments from the weekend, including Mountaineer fans’ full return to the stadium and the tribute to Chris Gray, the former Mountainer quarterback who lost his life in the Sept. 11 attacks. The duo will also break down news regarding new members of The Big 12 Conference, as Houston, Cincinnati, UCF & BYU are all set to join the conference as early as the 2024-25 academic year.

In the two-part Coach’s Corner, Tony and Coach Brown look back on the win over LIU. Coach Brown gives his thoughts on his team’s bounce-back win after coming up short against Maryland in week one. Tony and Coach Brown also discuss the importance of WVU’s contest with Virginia Tech, the history behind the series and how the Mountaineers are preparing for the Hokies to take Mountaineer Field. All this and more in the two-part Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Sophomore defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor makes his debut on the Neal Brown Show to discuss his contributions to the Mountaineer defense. He discusses how he had a special guest in attendance to watch him play in person for the first time in three years, his mother. Mesidor also breaks down how he is the mastermind behind moving him to nose tackle and how he’s filling the shoes of Darius Stills at that position.

Mountaineer Sports Network Radio Sideline Analyst Jed Drenning is back to bring you his analysis on the Mountaineers and the history of the rivalry between the WVU and Virginia Tech. Drenning will bring you his keys to a Mountaineer victory and bringing back the Black Diamond Trophy to Morgantown.

Scott Nolte will bring you his keys to a WVU victory in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will break down some of WVU’s most explosive plays against the Sharks in a brand-new edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General Stores. Wolfman will also bring you his Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week. This week, he will highlight the 2020 WVU Hall of Fame inductees, including one special to the Wolfman, his brother Ron Wolfley.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.