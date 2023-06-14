MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Ten members of the West Virginia University rifle team were named to the 2023 Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Scholastic All-America team, the organization announced.

Fifth Year Verena Zaisberger, seniors Malori Brown, Akihito Shimizu and Calista Smoyer, juniors Tal Engler, Becca Lamb, Molly McGhin and Matt Sanchez, and sophomore Natalie Perrin and freshman Visnu Pandian all represented WVU on this year’s Scholastic All-America team.

WVU’s 10 Scholastic All-America selections are the most in program history, an honor that began in 1991. Additionally, this year marks the sixth time that the Mountaineers have seen eight or more shooters earn CRCA Scholastic All-America honors since 2015.

This is the third Scholastic All-America selection Zaisberger, Brown and Smoyer, while Engler, McGhin, Lamb and Perrin are each making their second appearance on the team.