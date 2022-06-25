MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the second straight year, a school-record 11 members of the West Virginia University rowing team were honored by the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association as CRCA Scholar-Athletes for 2022.

The 11 Mountaineer student-athletes named to the 2022 team were seniors Ashley Dibling (mechanical engineering), Nicole Dibling (mechanical engineering), Kileigh Lade (landscape architecture), Megan Present (finance) and Emma Toy (criminology), juniors Kaira Lay (landscape architecture), Lydia Nicolai (environmental geoscience) and Sydney VanAuken (management information systems) and sophomores Emily DeGlopper (exercise physiology), Anna Gall (exercise physiology) and Ryleigh Williams (accounting).

Ashley and Nicole Dibling, Present and Toy earned a spot on the scholar-athlete team for the third consecutive year, and Lay, Nicolai and VanAuken were named to the team for the second straight year.

“Congratulations to our exemplary student-athletes for earning this distinction,” WVU rowing coach Jimmy King said. “In any year, this is a high honor due to the combination of high academic and athletic standards that must be met. Considering that the academic standard is based upon cumulative GPA and reflecting on the covid-related challenges that have been met and overcome, I admire and commend these Mountaineers!”

A school-record 11 CRCA Scholar-Athletes were named in 2021. The previous high mark for the number of WVU scholar-athletes on the CRCA team was eight (2020, 2017 and 2013 teams).

To earn CRCA Scholar-Athlete honors, student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better and must have competed in the NCAA team boats of First Eight, Second Eight and First Four for at least 75 percent of the team’s spring races or at its conference championship. Eligibility also is limited to student-athletes in their sophomore, junior and senior seasons.