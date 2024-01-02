MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of the most promising young defensive players from the 2023 WVU football season will explore his options in the transfer portal.

Defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye’s name officially appeared in the portal Tuesday morning after spending his redshirt freshman season in Morgantown this fall.

Durojaiye impressed in limited snaps early in the year, which earned him more extensive playing time as the season progressed. He recorded a sack in his first game as a Mountaineer in the 38-15 loss at Penn State, and he added another 1.5 sacks against Duquesne the next week. At year’s end, he had 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and 23 total tackles.

A transfer from Kentucky, Durojaiye now enters the portal for the second time in two years as a college player. Under previous rules, he would be required to take a year in-residence of ineligibility at his next school, should he transfer. The NCAA recently announced a change in policy that grants all of its athletes a penalty-free second transfer through the fall 2024-25 sports season on the heels of a lawsuit that challenged its multi-time transfer rules.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.