Promotional schedule revealed for WVU men’s soccer

Four giveaways, three Happy Hours, two Dollar Days and more highlight the West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s 2021 promotional schedule.

The Mountaineers, led by second-year coach Dan Stratford, are set to play 10 regular-season matches at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this fall, featuring three Mid-American Conference opponents and key, nonconference matchups against Pitt, Penn State and Ohio State. The squad’s home opener is slated for Monday, Aug. 30, as the Backyard Brawl renews against rival Pitt. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

To view the complete 2021 men’s soccer schedule, visit WVUsports.com.

The first 550 fans in attendance for the home-opening Pitt match will receive a WVU men’s soccer cowbell. Additionally, fans can receive their 2021 schedule poster at the contest.

Trivia Night is set for the Penn State match on Friday, Sept. 3. Fans can play for a chance to win Nike gear, soccer tickets to future home matches and football tickets to the LIU game on Sept. 11. Additionally, the fixture is the first of three Happy Hours this season, with half-off drinks at the concession stand from 6-7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 6’s contest against Loyola (Maryland) is World Cup Night, with free admission to kids ages 12 and under who wear their favorite soccer club or national team jersey to the match. Kids also will get the chance to participate in penalty kicks on the field after the contest.

The Mountaineers play host to Ohio State in a Gold Rush match on Friday, Sept. 10. The first 200 fans in attendance will receive a gold, “Defend Dlesk” t-shirt, and fans can enjoy the second Happy Hour of the campaign prior to kickoff.

The first Dollar Day of the season comes on Tuesday, Sept. 21, against Dayton, with tickets and select concessions available for just $1 each.

Superhero Night is set for the St. Bonaventure match on Saturday, Sept. 25. Along with the first 250 fans receiving a mystery, superhero-themed poster, kids ages 12 and under who dress as their favorite superhero will receive free admission into the matchup. Additionally, the match is Mountaineer Kids Club Night, with inflatables on-site and special appearances by Mr. Twister, the face-painting and balloon animal artist, and Musket, the MKC mascot. Kids also will get an opportunity to collect autographs from the Mountaineer men’s soccer players after the contest.

The Akron match, set for Thursday, Sept. 30, is Military and First Responders Night, with free admission into the stadium for individuals with a corresponding ID. The contest also features the third and final Happy Hour of the campaign, and the first 300 fans will receive a WVU water bottle.

Little Kickers Day is on Saturday, Oct. 23, as the Mountaineers take on Elon, with free admission to any youth soccer player who wears his/her jersey into the game. Following the match, a free, youth clinic, featuring members of the WVU men’s soccer team, will take place at the stadium.

Thursday, Oct. 28’s match against Georgia State is free admission to all fans, while the season’s home finale on Thursday, Nov. 4, against Bowling Green is a Dollar Day. WVU also will honor its senior class in the Senior Night matchup against the Falcons.

Fans can purchase tickets to any of the 10 regular-season men’s soccer matches by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. All tickets are general admission.

When purchasing in advance online, tickets are $5 each, while tickets are $3 for groups of 10 or more. At the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium ticket window, tickets will be $7 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors and $3 for groups. The discounted online pricing will be available until kickoff on game day. Fans are encouraged to order tickets in advance online to avoid lines at stadium gates.

Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid student ID.

The WVU soccer scarf ticket package also is on sale. The scarf ticket package includes a scarf and 10 tickets to be used at any men’s or women’s soccer match during the 2021 regular season. Packages are just $35 and are available while supplies last. To order, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU-GAME. This year’s scarf design says, “Mountaineer Soccer” with the teams’ soccer crest on one side, with “Let’s Go!” on the other.

Additionally, the Beat Penn State Ticket Pack, featuring the women’s match against the Nittany Lions on Thursday, Sept. 2, and the men’s match against PSU on Friday, Sept. 3, is available. Fans can buy tickets to the matches for a special, online-only rate of $7, which will be good for admittance into both fixtures.

Of note, eight of the WVU men’s 10 home fixtures are slated for 7 p.m., start times. The Elon match (Oct. 23) is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., while the Georgia State fixture (Oct. 28) will kick off at 3 p.m.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.