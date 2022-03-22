Here's what the head coach had to say at the beginning of spring practice

The spring football season officially began on Tuesday, and Neal Brown held his first press conference with a fresh dose of optimism.

His team is far from ready for September’s season opener against Pitt, but Brown is surely feeling good about the direction it is heading. Here’s the best of what the coach had to say:

Identifying areas for improvement on defense

Players start spring practice only wearing helmets, which of course, allows for just a fraction of the sport of football. By extension, it makes it tough for Brown to evaluate his team at both a team and individual level, but he still knows where he wants WVU to get better. It starts with the fundamentals.

“Our focus early on is going to be on fundamentals, and really training how we want these guys to meet, how we want them to walk through and how we want them to practice as far as our standards are concerned,” Brown said.

Brown especially wants improved fundamentals in the linebacker room, where several players, like Jared Bartlett and Lance Dixon, will be playing in expanded roles.

“We’ve just got to be more sound in that, it’s not always about making the flash play, it’s about being sound,” Brown said. “[Bandit linebackers] are the edge of the defense in a lot of ways, and so we’ve got to be able to maintain our edges.”

There’s also plenty of work to be done in the secondary, Brown said. In 2022, he wants his defensive backs to be faster, attributing bad defensive games in the fall to a lack of speed in that area of the field.

He likes his team speed in the beginning of the spring, but with two open roster spots for defensive backs, he said they’ll keep getting better there.

Brown is excited about the offense

Of course, there are plenty of question marks surrounding the offense, especially at quarterback. Even though he and his staff know what they’re looking for, that particular question will remain unanswered through the spring.

There are plenty of things Brown is excited about, starting with the running backs room. Tony Mathis is eyeing the No. 1 tailback job, but he will have plenty of help as freshmen Justin Johnson and Jaylen Anderson now have a year on their belt, while the addition of “home run hitter” transfer Lyn-J Dixon provides some competition for carries.

“I like the room….We’re going to miss Leddie Brown, he was a very consistent player for us, but this is the best room we’ve had as far as top-down talent-wise,” Brown said.

The head coach also has high expectations for his wide receiver corps, led by veterans Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton. But the overall status of that unit is up in the air as it starts the spring incomplete — Brown mentioned that he might welcome on another wide receiver after the spring in addition to the two junior college prospects joining the team in the spring.

“Could we use a receiver? Probably. Do we have to? I think to be determined, we’ll have to get into spring and figure that out,” Brown said. “Our numbers are probably one short of where we’d like to be.”

Motivation in the trenches

WVU has the luxury of returning all its starters in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and many of those returners are coming back new-and-improved. Some of those guys, like defensive linemen Dante Stills and Akheem Mesidor, will either sit out or undergo limited participation in the spring, but they have all been productive in the offseason.

“We have really high-end talent for our league, and we have some depth,” Brown said.

All of Brown’s offensive line comes back for 2022 as well, including some true veteran leadership with players like guard Doug Nester and center Zach Frazier.

Those two units work with each other in the offseason with the hope that one’s iron will sharpen the other’s.

“Those guys lift together, too….They really pushed each other in the offseason,” he added. “So I think it’s this, we’ve got talent there, we have experience and we’ve got good leadership, and we’ve got some competition where they can push….[Do they have an] identity [yet], I don’t know, but are those two of our stronger position groups? Without question.”