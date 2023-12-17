MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Less than two full weeks separates the WVU football team (8-4) from facing North Carolina (8-4) in the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s a busy time of year for the coaching staff — they are simultaneously preparing to face one of the more talented teams in the ACC and out on the road recruiting future WVU players (while at the same time doing what they can to keep current players in-house.)

Head coach Neal Brown spent some time with the media Sunday afternoon — just a few days before National Signing Day on Wednesday. Here are the biggest takeaways from his time at the mic.

Bowl game prep

Brown sat down with the media following what he called WVU’s third North Carolina practice of the month. WVU will be back on the practice field Monday morning, before taking a short break ahead of the holidays. The players will essentially have four full days off before getting back at it on Friday.

“We’re coming back Friday evening, and we’ll start a normal game week. So, in our mind, Friday will be a Monday practice and we’ll carry on through that,” he said.

Part of bowl prep has also been continuing the Monday Night Football program, and conducting scrimmages with many first- and second-year players on the roster. Corey McIntyre Jr., Hammond Russell, DJ Oliver and Nicco Marchiol are among the players who have stood out to the coaches in those periods.

WVU will conduct at least one practice in the Charlotte area before kicking off against North Carolina on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Player status updates ahead of Dec. 27

Brown announced Sunday that running back CJ Donaldson will not play in the Mayo Bowl. Donaldson and center Zach Frazier are the only WVU players officially ruled out of the game due to health reasons. Players who have entered the transfer portal will not suit up for the Mountaineers in the bowl game.

According to Brown, it’s too early to determine the availability of wideout Preston Fox. He does know, however, that he will have several young players at his disposal.

NCAA rules dictate that bowl games do not impact a player’s redshirt status. That means players such as Oliver and Sullivan Weidman, who have already played in four games, maintain their ability to redshirt this year even if they play in the bowl game.

That news is especially good for Oliver, who Brown noted will likely get some carries on offense, and will be featured on special teams. If Fox is unable to play, Oliver will be in the rotation on kick returns.

Additionally, Brandon Yates will start at center. Nick Malone will play a lot in the rotation on the line of scrimmage.

Consensus All-American Beanie Bishop Jr.

Beanie Bishop Jr. became the 13th consensus All-American in WVU football program history last week. Brown called the accomplishment a “huge honor,” and said, “he earned it.”

Bishop spoke Sunday about taking advantage of the opportunity he received at West Virginia. Brown knows the impact Bishop’s production and leadership had on his team this season.

“We’re significantly better because of him,” said Brown.

The head coach is also aware of the impact Bishop’s season and accolades can have on the program heading into 2024 and beyond.

“It’s going to help us in the portal. It’s going to help us, not only this year in the portal cycle, but moving forward, it’s going to help us for sure,” he added.

Scouting UNC’s quarterback

With Drake Maye not playing the bowl game to pursue his NFL career, the Tar Heels will lean on redshirt freshman quarterback Conner Harrell in the Mayo Bowl. Harrell did not play last year, but appeared in four games for UNC this season.

Harrell was most productive against Campbell, when he completed four of four pass attempts for 71 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 61 yards and a score in that game.

When asked, Brown agreed that there are similarities between Harrell and WVU quarterback Garrett Greene, in terms of both being mobile players who can make plays in and out of the pocket. As someone who has played sparingly over the last two years, Brown and West Virginia are dipping into the archives to find tape on the young passer.

“The thing that I’m using, I go back and watch him at Thompson (High School) in Alabama. He won a couple state championships there. So, when you think about him, I think two things stick out,” said Brown. “First of all, he’s really fast. He’s a big kid that’s really fast. The second thing is, he throws the deep ball really well. And if you go back and you watch his high school tape, post and go routes he threw really well.”

Harrell was a three-star quarterback coming out of high school two years ago. Rivals saw him as the No. 10 dual-threat high school quarterback in the country. According to North Carolina, he completed 371 of 515 passes (72%) for 6,100 yards and 81 touchdowns in his junior and senior years at Thomson HS.