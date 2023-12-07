MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert hoped that WVU reached rock-bottom after its loss to St. Johns. Unfortunately for Eilert and the Mountaineers, there is still ground beneath them.

Here are the biggest takeaways from his postgame comments following WVU’s 80-63 loss to Pitt:

The Hinson Show

Pitt forward Blake Hinson produced the best performance of a WVU opponent this season, and they might see another one like it this year. At least, that’s what they hope.

“That is the matchup that I worried about the most,” Eilert said.

Hinson scored a game-high 29 points with a whopping nine made three-pointers on 15 attempts. He also hauled in seven rebounds.

“By himself, [he] had three times as many threes as our entire team,” Eilert said. “We were 3-for 20 (on three-point shots). I don’t know how I can fix that with our guys.”

Akok Akok’s return

In a surprising move, WVU announced pregame that forward Akok Akok was medically cleared to play for the first time since suffering a medical scare in WVU’s charity exhibition against George Mason in October.

Akok didn’t record a basket, but he tallied two rebounds and two blocks.

“He gave us a defensive spark,” Eilert said. “That’s kind of his forte. He’s a guy that you can do a lot more things, especially in ball screen coverage, you can switch with him, you can sit down and guard guards, he can help us protect the rim, he’s active, and he really runs the floor well. I think we can utilize him in offensive transition.

“You can see out there, he is limited because he hadn’t been cleared but for three or four days. Certainly, he’s not in game shape yet. So, seven minutes, eight minutes is probably top for him at this point right now. That’s going to continue to improve, but we certainly don’t want to force the issue with him to make sure we’re doing right by him and that’s first and foremost.

When he entered the game, he received a loud standing ovation from West Virginia and Pitt fans alike.

Hesitancy on offense

As Pitt and Hinson began to heat up on the offensive end, the WVU shooters went cold. Wednesday was another game within the trend of WVU performance in which the Mountaineers’ production drops off as the game goes on.

“I don’t yell that much, but I yelled at Seth [and said], ‘Seth, you got to take open shots. What are we doing? That’s what you’re out there to do. You get an open look, you have to take it,'” Eilert said.

“[With] JoJo [Harris], [it was] same thing in the corner. It’s too hard and too hard a game at this level to turn down open shots, and when it’s there, you got to shoot it with confidence. They’re shooting it with confidence on the other end, we have to shoot it with confidence.”