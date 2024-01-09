MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —

Here are the biggest takeaways from interim head coach Josh Eilert’s postgame thoughts Tuesday night following WVU’s 81-67 loss to Kansas State:

Needing ‘buy-in’ on defense

After the loss to the Wildcats, WVU is now 1-6 in games in which its opponent scores 75 points or more. The Mountaineers’ offense isn’t going to keep up, so it likely will have to see improvement on the other end in order to compete in the Big 12.

“It’s going to be a complete buy-in from everybody, and [we need to] figure out how we make it a struggle for other teams to guard or score,” Eilert said.

Defending the paint

Kansas State (44 points) doubled WVU’s total output (22 points) of points in the paint Tuesday night, and that is starting to become a theme for the Mountaineers.

“[Opponents are] going to force their will down low,” Eilert said. “I think if you go back to the first nine games, what did I do? I continued to force the issue down low with Jesse because that was my advantage. We lacked depth, but if you can get an easy bucket, and you can force it down low, then you force it down low. Play inside out. We don’t really have the back-to-basket bigs that you can isolate down there and score.

“I always worried and that was the main concern this summer trying to find a backup five and never did. It’s even harder when you lose your five-man and it’s the only five-man you have on the floor.”

New starting five

Eilert opted for a fresh starting lineup for the Big 12 home opener by starting Josiah Harris in-place of Quinn Slazinski, who had started all 14 previous games, and by inserting Pat Suemnick at center over Akok Akok with Jesse Edwards still rehabbing his wrist injury.

“There’s no secret Quinn [Slazinski] was struggling to make shots, and I thought maybe him with a second line coming off the bench might give him a spark with a different group of guys out on the floor at the same time,” Eilert said. “And then Pat [Suemnick] just gave us two really solid games with his efforts in the last two games, so just trying to figure the accommodation with rotations that’s gonna be the most effective for us.”