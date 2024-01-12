MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball is working through its first losing streak of the season, and the schedule doesn’t appear to be getting any easier.

Here are the biggest takeaways from WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert’s media session ahead of WVU’s matchup with No. 25 Texas in Morgantown Saturday evening:

Fixing defensive rotations

After its first two Big 12 contests, the WVU defense is giving up over 80 points per game. The Mountaineers play three ranked teams in their next three contests, so tightening up the screws on the defensive side of the ball is a necessity at this point.

“One of the things we touched on the most is probably our defensive rotations,” Eilert said. “I thought we did a pretty good job on our traps [against Kansas State], but our rotations on the back side were lacking, to say the least.”

Texas scouting report

Texas (12-3,1-1 Big 12) hovers around the middle of the pack in Big 12 scoring offense and defense. The Longhorns are No. 9 in the conference in points per game (78.5), and they allow the ninth-most points per game (66.6) in the conference.

“They have the size,” Eilert said. “They have the athleticism. They have the talent, and they’re a really good basketball team.”

Longhorn guard Max Abmas is currently the No. 4 scorer (minimum 10 games played) in the Big 12 with 17.1 points per game, and he also holds the second-best three-point percentage (41.2%) in the conference. Forward Dillon Mitchell also averages the second-most rebounds per game (8.8) in the the Big 12.

“Texas is as good as anybody we’ll play all year,” he said.

Jesse Edwards update

Wednesday marked the three-week mark since WVU center Jesse Edwards underwent wrist surgery, and his original four-week timetable for return looks a little tight at this point in time. Edwards will take of his brace sometime around Wednesday next week, and there will be some rehab before he returns to game action.

“He’s had zero mobility with the wrist in four weeks, so it’ll be a fluid situation as to determining what the rehab is, in terms of a timetable from there,” Eilert said. “Originally, I thought ‘four weeks’ was four weeks to getting back to playing, but it’s kind of like construction. They tell you two weeks, and it ends up being four.”