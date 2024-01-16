MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU men’s basketball team could achieve its first back-to-back wins of the season with a victory over a tough Oklahoma team Wednesday night.

Here are the biggest takeaways from interim head coach Josh Eilert’s media session ahead of the Mountaineers’ matchup with No. 15 Sooners in Norman Wednesday night:

An untimely illness

With center Jesse Edwards still rehabbing from his wrist surgery at the end of December, forwards Akok Akok and Pat Suemnick continue to take turns playing in the post for the Mountaineers. Suemnick recorded a career-performance for WVU in its win over Texas last weekend, but his status for the Oklahoma game is now in jeopardy.

“Pat’s on a roll right now, and we can hang our hat on what he’s been doing and build on that,” Eilert said. “But I [got] a text this morning that he’s come up with an illness too. He’s gotta be checked out by the doctors and the trainers here this morning to see what he’s got going on. We’ll try to isolate him as much as we can as we travel up to Pittsburgh. It’s that time of year.”

With winter weather limiting travel conditions in central West Virginia, the team will bus to Pittsburgh and take a charter flight to Oklahoma City before bussing to Norman instead of flying out of nearby Clarksburg.

Defensive mastermind

WVU displayed one of its most impressive defensive performances of the season against Texas last weekend, and Eilert is deciding to delegate defensive coaching duties to assistant coach Alex Ruoff in response.

“I would say his attention to detail is probably higher than anyone on our staff,” Eilert said. “That’s a great trait to have when you’re coaching defense.”

Eilert noted that Ruoff is the de facto “defensive coordinator” for the Mountaineers starting this week.

“He’s taken that role on in the last three or four days, and has done an excellent job with it. We’ll continue to go to him to shore up some of those defensive efficiencies.”

Oklahoma scouting report

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser is in charge of the fifth-best scoring offense and sixth-best scoring defense in the Big 12. Moser’s defense has been especially stout at limiting its opposition from beyond the arc. Oklahoma’s opponents are shooting just 27.6 percent from three-point land this year, the 10th-lowest percentage in the country.

Guards Javian McCollum and Otega Oweh pace the Sooners in scoring at 15.0 and 14.2 points per game, respectively. Oweh has the third-best shooting percentage (58.3) of any Big 12 player this year, while McCollum ranks sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (2.4).

“They’re good, top to bottom,” Eilert said. “They only play about eight [or] nine guys at most, but their rotations are really, really solid.”

After defeating Iowa State to open up league play two Saturdays ago, Oklahoma has dropped back-to-back league games. That includes Saturday’s loss against No. 3 Kansas in the Phog. Oklahoma checks in at No. 15 in this week’s AP Top 25, down six spots from last week.

“They’re coming off a couple losses, and I’m sure they’re hungry,” Eilert said.