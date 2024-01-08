MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball interim head coach Josh Eilert spoke with the media Monday, ahead of West Virginia’s home game against Kansas State.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Eilert’s latest press conference.

Turning the page from Houston

There’s only so much a head coach can say after his or her team loses on the road by 34 points. Eilert has given No. 3 Houston credit, while also acknowledging that his players did not execute the game plan well enough.

With that said, and a quick turnaround on the docket, Eilert and the Mountaineers aren’t dwelling on Saturday’s outcome.

“We got to turn the page, and I told these guys after that game, this league can eat you alive if you hold onto things,” said Eilert, a 21-year veteran in the Big 12 Conference as either a player, coach, or staff member. “So, we’ve got to figure out how to turn the page quick, and yesterday we did that with a first day of prep for Kansas State.”

Players did more film work than physical work on Sunday, according to Eilert. That will change Monday, as the Mountaineers prepare to face the Wildcats.

Chemistry is still a work in progress

In his two years at Kansas State, Jerome Tang has largely built his rosters via the transfer portal. Tang has found great success in doing so.

Eilert built 70 percent of this year’s roster via the transfer portal or international additions. Sitting at 5-9, and with constant changes to his lineup and rotations due to but not limited to health, injuries and eligibility requirements, it has been hard for this year’s team to build chemistry on the floor together.

The changes have slowed over the last week, though WVU is awaiting Jesse Edwards’ return from his wrist injury. Eilert hopes that now is the time his team can begin to gel on the court.

“It’s not lost on me, I knew chemistry was going to be a problem, especially bringing guys in as late as we did in the summer, but then trying to float guys into the equation mid-season has been a challenge in itself. It’s something that we’re working through each day,” said Eilert. “We can’t lose sight of each other, and lose faith in each other, we’ve just got to pick ourselves up and put our boots on and go to work.”

K-State is ‘resilient’

Statistically speaking, Kansas State is not the most impressive team in the country. However, the 11-3 Wildcats are among the best offensive rebounding teams in the land, are coming off a 25-point victory over UCF, and have three players averaging at least 15.1 points per game.

Eilert noted Monday that this Kansas State team is not the same combination of players that advanced to the Elite Eight last season. Though, he did compliment Tang’s current group on their ability to win games.

“They certainly have a really, really resilient group that finds a way to win. Every time I turn the TV on, it seems like I put the Cats on, and I’d watch them, you know, sometimes it’s a struggle late, but they always [finish],” said Eilert. “What, four out of (six) games there for a stretch, they ended up in overtime, but they found a way, with that resilient group and that culture, they found a way to win those hard games.”

Kansas State is 4-0 in overtime games this year, and is 3-0 in games decided by three points or fewer.