MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Josh Eilert might start avoiding his former colleagues after the last week of basketball.

Eilert lost to a former coworker for the second time in as many games after a 66-65 loss to Radford and Darris Nichols Wednesday night at the WVU Coliseum.

Here are the biggest takeaways from his postgame comments:

A familiar Achilles’ heel

WVU has lagged behind its opponents in the rebounding department all season, and its size took a major hit this week when center Jesse Edwards had wrist surgery to address his injury from the loss to UMass last week.

Radford outrebounded WVU 46-38 Wednesday night, scoring 11 second-chance points in the process.

“I continue to tell these guys [that] if we don’t rebound, we’re not going to win,” Eilert said. “We were minus-eight in that category and gave up 12 offensive rebounds, and those are things we can fix. We can fix that with effort, with attitude and a little bit of want.”

WVU’s forwards accounted for 18 (47.3%) of the team’s 38 rebounds. Starting guard Noah Farrakhan led the Mountaineers with seven rebounds.

Battle’s big day

In his first game in a WVU uniform, RaeQuan Battle showed the WVU community what it’s been fighting for over the last couple months as he battled for eligibility. The fifth-year guard scored 29 points and hauled in six rebounds. He smashed WVU’s previous season-high of 22 points in a single game (Quinn Slazinski vs. Pitt).

Eilert thinks there is still much more to come, and the rest of the team’s offense could follow.

“He forced a couple, and I think he would admit that,” Eilert said. “He’s a special, dynamic player, and we’re going to need him. We’ll just need a more balanced attack moving forward, and everybody on the floor has got to share it and get the really good shot and not the forced shot, which we continue to do over and over. We’ve forced a lot of things over the course of 11 games.”

Reunion with Darris Nichols

At multiple points during Wednesday’s game, Eilert looked down the sideline and was taken back to the 2008 NCAA Tournament run when WVU, partially led by Radford head coach Darris Nichols, reached a Sweet 16.

“A couple times, [I] looked down there and it’s kind of surreal,” he said. “…We even built a bigger, greater relationship when we brought him back as a GA, and I kind of mentored him through all the scouting processes and we got really close that year, and we’ve continued to be really good friends, and he’s one of those guys where it’s genuine.”