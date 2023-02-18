MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Texas Tech handed West Virginia a tough loss on Saturday after a second-half run that crucially shifted momentum in favor of the Red Raiders.

WVU head coach Bob Huggins was understandably frustrated with the performance as his team missed an important opportunity to add to its

Here’s what the Hall of Famer had to say after the defeat:

On Erik Stevenson’s performance…

WVU’s fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson had another scoring explosion, logging 27 points for the Mountaineers. He went cold in the latter minutes of the game, though, and missed his last five attempts as the team attempted to get back into the lead.

After the game, Stevenson said that the team lost because it lacked energy after the game — a notion that his head coach rebuffed.

“He shot it 21 times,” Huggins said. “He had to have some energy.”

Stevenson had the largest share of the shots by far, making 9 of 21 attempts in the game. He also made the most attempts of WVU’s players as the team struggled to find the bottom of the net.

At the same time, Huggins was unhappy that his other players seemed to pass up shots, especially someone like Kedrian Johnson, who scored 20 points on 13 attempts.

“I don’t know what its going to take for them to take them,” Huggins said. “We had other guys who had open shots, and they didn’t take them. We could all probably sit here and say Keddy should have taken all of them instead of Erik. Keddy made his and Erik didn’t. That’s hindsight…Erik started out making everything, but at the end, Keddy made all the shots.”

On WVU’s effort…

In Huggins’ eyes, his players seemed to get comfortable as the team built toward a double-digit lead. They never got to those double digits, however.

“I think when we got the eight-point lead, we had some guys relax,” Huggins said. “How do you explain a guy on the inside not even moving on the foul line to block out the guy next to them? I can’t explain that.”

Huggins continued about that subject later in the press conference.

“We don’t move. That turned the game around. You all can say whatever you want, but that totally turned the game around. That and grabbing the ball and just throwing it out of bounds.”

On WVU’s offensive struggles…

Texas Tech made a massive swing in the later minutes of the second half, largely in part due to the Mountaineers’ offensive stall.

WVU turned the ball over seven times after halftime, including a series of crucial giveaways that helped spark that comeback.

“We had [seven] turnovers and we had a fifth-year guy throw the ball out of bounds,” Huggins said. “Can you explan that? I can’t. I don’t have any idea of how to explain that. Why would we do taht? Why would that happen? Why would you just take it and throw it? I don’t know.”

The offense then went into despiration mode as they struggled to get back into the game.

They had several chances to get back in the game, including a potentially game-tying shot for Stevenson. He got the look he wanted, but he couldn’t convert.

“I mean, it’s a three-point game. We run something for Erik and he’s made that shot a couple different times in different games to get us back into the game,” Huggins said. “He didn’t. That happens, I got it, I understand. I’ve missed shots.”