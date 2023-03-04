MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins was in a good mood after his team took down No. 11 Kansas State 89-81.

The victory eased a lot of stress for the Mountaineers, who needed the crucial win to likely solidify a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Here’s what Huggins had to say after the win:

On WVU’s second-half turnaround…

Things looked grim for West Virginia in the opening minutes as the Wildcats took an early 8-point lead.

“It seemed like they came out with a little more energy than we did,” Huggins said. “We took some bad shots. We got it turned, and that’s the important thing.”

The Mountaineers tightened up their defense, forcing 20 points from the Mountaineers by the game’s end, and started making some big shots to get the offense going on the other end.

“That was pretty much the focus at halftime – stop turning the ball over,” Huggins said. “I think the majority of their points in the first half came off of our turnovers or our turnovers led to their scoring in the first half.”

On the team’s growth since its first clash with K-State…

West Virginia bookended its Big 12 slate with matchups against the Wildcats. Obviously, the second meeting went much better and was a statement about the Mountaineers’ growth.

“We’re a lot better, and they’re a lot better,” Huggins said. “You go through this league, you better get better. We’ve gotten a lot better. Our older guys have really stepped up.”

Much of that has been due to veteran leadership. That showed on Saturday as three of WVU’s seniors scored at least 20 points.

“Those guys have been terrific, and they’ve gotten better and better and better,” the coach said. “I think they’ve been forced to grow because of the things that we continue to put on their backs, and really, you don’t have any choice. You’re not going to do that with freshmen. This is the culmination of being able to put things together.”

On Erik Stevenson’s strong finish…

After a rough stretch of games in the middle of the Big 12 slate, guard Erik Stevenson finished the campaign with his fifth consecutive game with 20-plus points. That has been crucial to the victory as his success has largely coincided with that of the team.

“Erik struggled to make shots for a while, and Erik has a bad foot as well. I think guys started depending more on him, and he felt that they were depending more on him,” Huggins said. “I think you play a little looser. He does not have a problem playing loose the way it is.”

Huggins also went on to credit his other players for Stevenson’s strong finish to the regular season.

“Those other guys have been great encouragement to him, as well as him to them,” he added. “I think they’ve helped Erik more than anyone else has. Just those guys saying, ‘Hey man, we’re depending on you,’ that goes a long way.”