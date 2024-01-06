MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg addressed the media after a loss for the first time this season on Saturday.

Kellogg’s team is now 13-1 after a 21-point loss to No. 10 Texas.

Here are Kellogg’s biggest takeaways from his team’s third Big 12 game.

Three points of emphasis

Coming into this game, there were three areas where Kellogg thought West Virginia needed to win those battles in order to win. One was forcing Texas into turning the ball over. Another was to be even, or as close to it, on the offensive glass. Lastly, Kellogg believed West Virginia needed to win the three-point shooting contest.

The Mountaineers did force Texas into a season-high 24 turnovers, though only turned them into 16 points. West Virginia was even with the Longhorns in offensive rebounding, though Texas held a 23-rebound advantage, overall, for the game. Kellogg said the large discrepancy on the boards was partially attributed to WVU’s poor shooting performance.

And that leads to Kellogg’s third point of emphasis — three-point shooting. West Virginia was just 4 of 31 from beyond the arc on the afternoon, and was 0 for 9 from distance in the second half.

“That was the difference. We did not make shots. I liked the shots that we got early in the game, we started forcing them as the game went, and we got a little frustrated,” said Kellogg. “Early on, I thought they were right, and we just didn’t make them. And sometimes it comes down to that.”

Responding to the first loss

After 13 straight wins to begin this season, the Mountaineers will go into their next game coming off a loss for the first time in the Kellogg era.

“The message is don’t let one turn into multiple, right?” said Kellogg, who noted the quality of his team’s next two opponents. “It’s the gauntlet of the league, and we know that. But I think you got to be really careful, because one can turn into multiple if you’re not careful. So we really need to kind of just move forward quickly.”

Big 12 play continues for WVU next week with a pair of road contests at Iowa State (Wednesday) and UCF (Saturday).

“We’re not going to let one loss… We’re 13-1 with the only loss being to a top-10 team in the country,” Kellogg added. “So, for now, we’re OK. But, we do got to get better.”

Great atmosphere in the Coliseum

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer didn’t get too far into his opening statement after the game before acknowledging the WVU fan support inside the Coliseum.

A noisy 2,601 fans were on hand for the contest — the second-largest home crowd of the season.

Kellogg, too, noted the great fan turnout on Saturday.

“That was a fun environment, we just could never get them in it,” said Kellogg. “I kept telling [my team] at timeouts, I was like, give the crowd a reason to get you guys going and feed off their energy. But, just never did.”

A few plays in the first half, notably a steal-and-score by JJ Quinerly, brought the home crowd to its feet. However, those plays were limited after the opening quarter as WVU’s offense sputtered.

“I wish we could’ve played a little bit better for the ones that, maybe, came for the first time and hadn’t seen us play,” he said. “Disappointed in that one, that we couldn’t put on a little bit better show for them. But, hopefully, they’ll still come back and support us. We’re three games into an 18-game league schedule, so hopefully we get to show them what we’re all about.”