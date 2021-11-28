Quick Hits: Neal Brown on “hard win” over Kansas, and being bowl-eligible

Head coach Neal Brown likes how his team handled adversity in the win over Kansas. He also likes how one unit, in particular, is playing as of late.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – West Virginia head coach, Neal Brown, called Saturday night’s win over Kansas a, “good win, a hard win.”

The Mountaineers are now bowl-eligible, and will learn what bowl game they will play in on Sunday, December 5.

Here are some of the biggest takeaway’s from Brown’s post-game press conference following the win over the Jayhawks.

Handling adversity

“I thought we handled adversity extremely well today. I thought we were resilient,” Brown said of his team. “And I think it says a lot about them, not just as a football team, but as people.”

West Virginia had to handle some of that adversity early in the game. Kansas got itself inside the red zone on two of its first three possessions, but only walked away with a pair of field goals from those trips.

During that stretch, WVU came up with a key stop on fourth down to end a Jayhawks’ drive that started in good field position.

“Resiliency is a life skill. And [I’m] really proud of them,” Brown said. “When we had turnovers we responded with positive drives the next time we had the ball.”

West Virginia scored on three of its four drives that started as a result of a Kansas turnover (on downs or interception).

4th down success

West Virginia finished the regular season as one of the best teams in the country on fourth down.

The Mountaineers entered Saturday’s game against the Jayhawks converting its fourth down opportunities at a 65.2 percent rate. They improved on that mark.

“I thought fourth downs were huge today, if you look at it,” Brown said. “We were 3-for-3. They were 1-for-4.”

One of those fourth-down miscues for the Jayhawks came at the WVU four-yard line early in the game. Another came near midfield, as the Mountaineer defense sniffed out a run play that kept Kansas from potentially tying the game.

On the other side of the ball, Leddie Brown picked up four yards on a 4th & 1 play. That drive ended in a touchdown. Brown, once again, converted on fourth down in the third quarter. Three plays later, he ran 44 yards to the end zone to put WVU back in front.

West Virginia’s other fourth down conversion also resulted in points.

Running with authority

“We ran the ball very well. I think we had maybe our biggest rushing day of the year,” Brown said.

He’s right.

The Mountaineers ran for 261 yards as a team against Kansas, marking just the second time this year that WVU has eclipsed 200 yards on the ground as a team.

Two different running backs — Brown (19 carries, 156 yards, 1 touchdown) and Tony Mathis (22 carries, 118 yards) — ran for more than 100 yards.

Brown also became just the eighth player in WVU history to rush for 1,000 yards in two different seasons.

“I was really excited for Leddie getting over 1,000 yards two years in a row. That’s a special feat,” said the head coach. “And then Tony Mathis, I was really excited for him. He’s really practiced well. And for him to go out and be productive in this game, I thought he would.”

West Virginia is undefeated under Brown when they’ve rushed for 100 or more yards, as a team, in a game.

O-Line is playing well at the right time

The offensive line has been a talking point surrounding the WVU football program this year, from both coaches and fans alike.

While there were questions about that unit at the start of the year, and throughout the season, Brown believes that group has responded, and is playing some of their best football at the right time.

“Since the bye week, we’ve played better. And the last two weeks is the best, as a collection, that we’ve played in the three years here,” Brown said.

The head coach gave credit to offensive line coach, Matt Moore, but also acknowledged one player who has taken charge.

“They’re starting to take on the mentality of our leader up front, which is Zach Frazier,” said Brown.

The offensive line has allowed less than two sacks per game down the stretch. That’s not including an outlier performance against Oklahoma State, in which the Cowboys got to the quarterback eight times.

West Virginia, overall, has run the ball better since the bye week. Each of the Mountaineers’ 200-yard rushing performances have come over the final six weeks of the year.

Jarret Doege has also had some of his better performances over that same time period, including a performance worthy of Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors against Texas.

That’s a credit to the work put in by this offensive line, which will now get a few more weeks of practice together ahead of the bowl game.

Bowl eligibility

West Virginia is going bowling.

For the second-straight year, and for the sixteenth time out of the last eighteen years, the Mountaineers are going to play in a postseason bowl game.

“I think it’s critical,” Brown said.

The head coach said that following the bye week, when the Mountaineers were 2-4 through the first half of the season, they took a week-by-week approach.

“I haven’t looked at one bowl projection. I have no idea,” Brown said. “I haven’t looked at a schedule for how we’re going to schedule the bowl. I haven’t done any of it. I thought it was really, really important — I respect Kansas, first of all —, but I thought it was important to stay in the here and now.”

It worked, as they played to a 4-2 record down the stretch, culminating with a win over the Jayhawks to earn the right to play in a bowl game.

“We’ve got a chance to finish the year with a three-game win streak. We’ve got a chance to send our guys that are exiting out in the right manner,” Brown said. “We’ve got the chance to really set the tone for next year, because we’ve got a lot of these guys coming back. So it is. It’s an important mark. And our guys in that locker room are excited about it.”