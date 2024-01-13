After a two-game skid, the WVU women’s basketball team is back in the win column.

Head coach Mark Kellogg’s 24th-ranked Mountaineers (14-2, 3-2 Big 12) defeated UCF (9-6, 0-5 Big 12) by a score of 76-59 in Orlando Saturday afternoon. WVU guard JJ Quinerly also logged her 1,000th-career point in the process.

WVU entered Saturday’s game leading the nation in steals (222), steals per game (14.8) and average turnover margin (9.80), but UCF nearly matched the Mountaineers in the first half. WVU committed 11 first-half turnovers, and they finished the game with 17 total turnovers. It was just the fifth time WVU has committed 17 or more turnovers in a game this season, but they do happen to be 5-0 in those games.

Guard Jordan Harrison led the charge offensively for WVU with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting in the first 20 minutes, but she also committed four turnovers. Wing Lauren Fields added nine points with three makes from behind the three-point line. On defense, WVU held the Knights to just 32% (8-of-25) shooting, and the Mountaineers walked into the locker room at halftime with a 35-29 lead.

Early in the third quarter, Harrison exited the game with an ankle injury, but she returned to score WVU’s final points of the third quarter. The Mountaineers outscored the Knights 23-9 in the third frame thanks to a 9-0 run.

Quinerly started Saturday’s game 17 points away from reaching the 1,000-point milestone, and she cleared the mark in the fourth quarter against UCF. She logged a game-high 21-point showing while adding four assists. Sixteen of her 21 points came in the second half.

Harrison (19 points) and Fields (13 points) also finished in double figures, while guard Kyah Watson scored eight points on 3-of-3 shooting.

The Mountaineers return to Morgantown to take on Houston (10-5, 1-3 Big 12) Wednesday night for just the fourth time in program history, and for the first time as Big 12 foes. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum on ESPN+.