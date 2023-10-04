MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior guard JJ Quinerly of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team has earned a spot on the 2023-24 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday.

The teams were voted upon by Big 12 women’s basketball coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players.

The Preseason All-Big 12 selection is the first of her career. Last year she was named an honorable mention before playing her way to a unanimous first-team and defensive-team selection by the end of the season.

During her sophomore campaign, Quinerly was one of five Mountaineers to play in all 31 games and was just one of two who earned starts across all contests. Additionally, Quinerly racked up a team-high 14.5 points per game while adding 66 steals. She finished with 10 or more points in a game 24 times and managed multiple steals across 21 games last season.

A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Quinerly has averaged 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game for her career. Her steals per game ranks inside the program’s top 10.

Quinerly became the fourth Mountaineer to be named to the league’s All-Freshman Team two seasons ago, joining Bria Holmes (2013), Tynice Martin (2016) and Madisen Smith (2019).

Preseason Player of the Year

Rori Harmon, Texas

Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Jada Walker, Baylor

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Madison Booker, Texas

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Sarah Andrews, Baylor*

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor

Emily Ryan, Iowa State

Zakiyah Franklin, Kansas

Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas*

Gabby Gregory, Kansas State*

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Skylar Vann, Oklahoma

DeYona Gaston, Texas

Rori Harmon, Texas*

JJ Quinerly , West Virginia

*- Denotes unanimous selection

A tie for the 10th spot resulted in 11 selections

Honorable Mention

Lauren Gustin (BYU), Holly Kersgieter (Kansas), Serena Sundell (K-State), Lior Garzon (Oklahoma State), Sedona Prince (TCU), Shaylee Gonzales (Texas), Aaliyah Moore (Texas), Bailey Maupin (Texas Tech)

