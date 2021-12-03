Radford at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more

West Virginia men’s basketball tips off the third leg of its five-game homestand when it hosts Radford at the WVU Coliseum. This will be a special matchup for Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins as he squares off against former player Darris Nichols, who is in his first season coaching the Highlanders.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Radford at West Virginia game information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

All-time series: West Virginia leads 6-0 since 1998

Last meeting: No. 11 West Virginia defeated Radford 84-57 at the WVU Coliseum on Dec. 20, 2016

Match preview:

West Virginia is starting to find its footing at the start of December as the Mountaineers returned to Morgantown to earn a pair of wins. Huggins is starting to see some positives in his team’s play on the defensive end, but he’d like to see more on offense.

Specifically, he says he believes his team is relying on guard Taz Sherman a little too much. That strategy has worked out so far, as the senior averages 20.1 points through seven games. In fact, he’s the only Mountaineer to score double digits in each of WVU’s games to this point.

Radford travels to Morgantown on a three-game win streak, including a double-digit win over Eastern Kentucky — a team that gave WVU some trouble in Morgantown.