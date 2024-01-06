MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU fifth-year guard RaeQuan Battle expressed his gratitude for his nationwide support system during his months-long battle for eligibility on the most recent episode of The Josh Eilert Show.

Battle — who grew up within the Tulalip Tribes of Washington state — received oodles of encouragement and legal advice from WVU fans, basketball experts and Native American supporters from across the country over the last several months of 2023.

“Growing up on the rez, I never left,” Battle told Gold and Blue Nation’s Anjelica Trinone. “I graduated at Marysville Pilchuck High School, which is just 15 minutes away from the reservation. It means a lot that everybody is [offering] the support they’ve been [offering] through these four or five years since I’ve been in college, including high school. You know, it’s just like I said, more than I can ask for. It’s not just my reservation as well. Shoutout to the other ones across the country, they’ve been reaching out to me and paying attention.”

The Washington transfer submitted a waiver for instant eligibility at WVU before the season following his second transfer, which was built on the basis of his mental health. Both the waiver and its subsequent appeal were denied by the NCAA.

Now an active member of the WVU men’s basketball roster following a slew of lawsuits and NCAA temporary rule-changes, Battle is playing out of his mind. He leads the nation in scoring average with 27.33 points per game, and he recorded his first-career double-double in the Mountaineers’ 78-75 loss to Ohio State in Cleveland last week.

“It’s everything I do every single day, like I eat, sleep and drink basketball even,” he said. “That’s not even possible. That’s what I do, you know. I mean, so when I was denied the first [waiver], I was I was thrown off. I was shook. You know, there’s a lot that I do and there’s a lot I gave to play this game of basketball.

“I’m miles and miles away from my family. And that’s just what basketball led to, you know what I mean, and I’m grateful that. I was able to come to West Virginia and the fans treat me like family. So it’s amazing.”