MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the first time since filing his eligibility waiver, RaeQuan Battle has provided insight on the basis for his mental health-centered appeal for immediate eligibility.

Battle – who was deemed ineligible by the NCAA after his waiver and subsequent appeal were denied – transferred to WVU this offseason after spending stints at Washington and Montana State. The NCAA prohibits immediate eligibility upon a second change of schools without a waiver or graduate status.

In a nearly two-and-a-half minute video, the guard details his Native American upbringing, the decision to leave Montana State, the drug-related death of his best friend, the mental-health journey he’s taken since the height of the COVID pandemic and more

He also mentioned that he “never wanted to leave Montana State,” but did so after the departure of head coach Danny Sprinkle, who left to take the head coaching job at Utah State.

“I kind of saw him as, like, a personal therapist,” Battle said.

Since transferring to West Virginia, he noted that he has taken advantage of mental health resources provided by the school, and the distance from home – the state of Washington – actually works as a distraction for the guard.

“The NCAA has already acknowledged my mental health element, but they question why [choose] West Virginia, and now I hope you know why,” he said.

