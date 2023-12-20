MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Just as it did upon Akok Akok’s return two weeks ago, the crowd at the WVU Coliseum let out a roar that would make you drop your soda if you weren’t prepared.

RaeQuan Battle finally sported his WVU uniform. Not just the jumpsuit, the whole thing. His hair was tied-up, and he was in the starting-five. When announcing lineups, WVU saved Battle for last, and he received an ovation months in the making.

He did not disappoint.

Once the game hit its stride, it became clear why teammates, coaches and lawmakers exhausted their resources to get the fifth-year guard on the court. He led WVU (4-7) in scoring with 29 points, which is a single-game season-high for WVU, but it still wasn’t enough to take down former WVU player and graduate assistant Darris Nichols and his Radford Highlanders (10-4).

“An unfortunate ending to a heck of a battle,” WVU interim head coach josh Eilert said. “I continue to tell these guys, if we don’t rebound we’re not going to win, and we were minus eight in that category and we gave up 12 offensive rebounds, and those are things we can fix. We can fix that with effort, with attitude and a little bit of want to. So, we have to sure that up if we want [to be] a good team.”

While Battle acclimated himself back to game action, fellow guard Noah Farrakhan led the way for the WVU offense. Farrakhan (16 points, seven rebounds) scored nine (4-of-6) of the team’s first 17 points, including two three-point-play attempts. As soon as he scored his ninth point, Battle took over.

The former Montana State guard scored nine of the Mountaineers’ last 10 points of the half, carrying a struggling WVU team (34.4% first-half) to a slim one-point deficit at halftime. At the break, former WVU player and graduate assistant Darris Nichols and the Highlanders led the Mountaineers 29-28.

WVU did not make a three-pointer (0-for-10) in the first half.

If Battle’s 13 first-half points were a breath of fresh air, his second-half performance was an oxygen blast to the lungs. He added 16 more points, including one three-pointer, while accounting for 43% of the Mountaineers’ second-half offense.

A majority of the game’s 15 lead changes occurred in an eventful second half. Both teams went on multiple five-plus-point runs in the game’s last 20 minutes, but WVU controlled the pace. The Mountaineers gained a five-point lead with less than four minutes remaining before missing six of their final seven shots to close the game.

Up by one point with nine seconds left, Radford sent Battle to the free-throw line for a one-and-one opportunity. He missed the front end, giving Radford one last chance. Radford guard Daquan Smith nearly turned the ball over while driving the length of the floor, but his desperation heave from midrange hit the bottom of the net with 1.5 seconds remaining for the game-winning shot.

“It was a busted play,” Nichols said. “You don’t know what is going to happen on a busted play. [Redshirt senior guard] DaQuan Smith is one of those guys [who] struggles, especially in that first half. I think he was pressing a little bit, and he finally calmed down a little bit, finished with 18. it didn’t feel like it. I thought he had some open looks and the last one. He’s made shots off balance his whole career so, kudos to him. He stayed the course, he moved onto the next play even though he was struggling.”

As a team, WVU went 11-of-17 from the free-throw line Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers have two more games on their non-conference slate, starting with a home matchup against Toledo Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.