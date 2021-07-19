RECAP: Stars align for Brian Jozwiak’s “Joz Noz Kidz” charity golf classic

(NEXSTAR) -- President Joe Biden spent much of the last week publically blaming misinformation for the lagging vaccination rates in many American communities, and a new survey shows that some conspiracy theories enjoy widespread support in pockets of the country.

Cases of COVID-19 have tripled over the past three weeks, and hospitalizations and deaths are rising among unvaccinated people. While the rates are still sharply down from their January highs, officials are concerned by the reversing trendlines and what they consider needless illness and death. And cases are expected to continue to rise in the coming weeks.