Trey Braithwaite throws a pitch during the series finale vs. Texas in 2022. (PHOTO: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

The Mountaineer closer is headed to the pros.

The Cincinnati Reds selected Trey Braithwaite in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, becoming the third WVU player to get the call from the professional ranks. Braithwaite has been competing with the West Virginia Black Bears since completing his college career in May.

Braithwaite joined the Mountaineers ahead of the 2021 season from Navy and immediately became an important piece of the team’s bullpen. As Jacob Watters, who was drafted on Tuesday by the Oakland A’s, was elevated to the starting rotation from the bullpen, Braithwaite assumed his spot as the closer.

By the end of the season, he finished with a 1.70 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP in 22 appearances, recording a team-high eight saves.

Braithwaite joins Watters and Victor Scott II on this year’s draft roll from WVU.