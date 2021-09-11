Remembering Chris Gray

West Virginia’s meeting with Long Island University will occur on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks — so today, Mountaineer fans remember former quarterback Chris Gray.

On Sept 11, 2001, Gray lost his life at One World Trade Center in New York City.

The native of Manalapan, New Jersey played on the Mountaineers from 1988 to 1991 under coach Don Nehlen. A scholarship — the Chris Gray Memorial Scholarship — was set up in his name to honor the fallen Mountaineer in 2003.

Gray will be honored at the Mountaineers’ home opener against LIU along with former Sharks standout Durrell Pearsall, who was a member of New York Fire Department’s Rescue 4 and also died on Sept. 11, 2001.