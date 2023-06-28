Former first rounder to avoid free agency and secure pay day in the process

The New York Knicks expressed their commitment to former WVU guard Miles “Deuce” McBride by picking up his $1.8 million team option on Wednesday, according to Tommy Beer of the “What’s on Tap with Tommy Beer” newsletter. McBride avoids free agency with the designation.

He led West Virginia in scoring during the 2020-21 season with 15.9 points per game, which tied him for fourth in scoring average in the Big 12 Conference. He also led the Mountaineer roster in assists (140) and steals (55) that season.

In two seasons with the Knicks organization, he has platooned back-and-forth between New York and Westchester, where the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League play. He has averaged 3.0 points per game in the NBA.

In the 2021-22 season, he averaged 27.8 points per game in six appearances with Westchester. He scored 28 points in his one G-League game of the 2022-23 season.

He is one of six former Mountaineers to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.