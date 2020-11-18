Report: Northern Iowa to replace Texas A&M in Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

West Virginia officially has a new season-opening opponent.

First reported by CBS Sports’s Jon Rothstein, the Mountaineers are now slated to face Northern Iowa to open their 2020 season in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic after Texas A&M pulled out of the event on Tuesday.

Updated Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic bracket:



West Virginia/Northern Iowa

Saint Mary's/Memphis

Creighton/South Dakota State

Utah State/Wichita State https://t.co/ABO9Hbmo9i — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 18, 2020

Texas A&M decided against traveling to the Sioux Falls, South Dakota event citing safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are the third team, after Duke, Ohio State and Dayton, to opt out of the tournament.

West Virginia met Northern Iowa on the basketball court at the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign in the Cancun Challenge. After trailing by three points at half, the Mountaineers got a massive boost from budding freshman star Miles McBride, who finished the contest with a game-high 18 points.