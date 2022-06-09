Gabe Osabuohien’s NBA tour around the Eastern Conference reportedly continues.

After already getting looks from the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, the WVU forward will next work out with the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Washington Wizards insider Quinton Mays.

Osabuohien is one of two Mountaineers fighting for the chance to join an NBA roster after declaring for the Draft in May. Taz Sherman is the other former WVU hooper, having already worked out with the Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks.

Osabuohien finished his three-year career at WVU as the Big 12’s co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22. He also landed a spot on the Big 12 All-Defensive Team for the second straight season.

The Toronto, Ontario, Canada native played 88 games for the Old Gold and Blue, scoring 3.2 points and grabbing 4.6 rebounds per game while racking up 112 steals and 39 blocks.