One of WVU's best wideouts ever has reportedly found a new home in the NFL

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, former West Virginia University wide receiver Tavon Austin has signed a contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Austin also shared multiple posts about his signing on his Instagram story Thursday.

The former No. 8 overall pick spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He appeared in 13 games, and made 24 catches for 213 yards and one touchdown.

Austin was a two-time All-American at WVU, where he set numerous records.

During his first four years in the NFL, Austin doubled as a dynamic wide receiver and a return man for the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams. He averaged 317.75 punt return yards per season from 2013 through 2016.

After his final year for the Rams in 2017, he played in Dallas for two years, before playing in Green Bay for the 2020 season.

Austin has been in the NFL since 2013.

Buffalo has not yet announced the signing, or the details of the contract.

At West Virginia, Austin had back-to-back seasons of at least 1,100 receiving yards.

He still holds the WVU program records for receiving yards (3,413) and kickoff return yards (2,407), is tied for the program record in kickoff return touchdowns (4) and longest kickoff return (100 yards), and is top 5 in program history in 100-yard receiving games (13) and receiving touchdowns (29).

Austin also set an Orange Bowl record in West Virginia’s 70-33 rout of Clemson in the 2012 Orange Bowl.