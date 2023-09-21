After starting the regular season on the practice squad for the Cincinnati Bengals, former WVU quarterback Will Grier is being signed to the New England Patriots 53-man roster, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Grier spent the offseason with the Dallas Cowboys and played in the team’s three preseason games.

Leading up to Dallas’s preseason finale, the team made a trade for San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance. As a corresponding move, the Cowboys told Grier that he would be released upon the team’s cut day on Tuesday, but not before he made one final appearance with the team as a de facto tryout for the rest of NFL teams to see.

The Carolina Panthers selected Grier with a third-round (No. 100 overall) pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started two games for Carolina in 2019, and the Panthers later released him in August of 2021.

Days later, the Cowboys claimed him off waivers. In two years for the Cowboys, he was listed as the third-string quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, and he spent time on both the practice squad and the active roster.

At WVU, he earned a second-team All-Big 12 nod after throwing for 3,864 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2018.