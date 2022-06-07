MORGANTOWN, W.Va – In the midst of Boston’s NBA Finals run, two of its assistant coaches have made the list of potential candidates for a head coaching job in the league. One of those assistants is former Mountaineer Joe Mazzulla.

After eight seasons with the Jazz, Quin Snyder resigned from his position on Sunday. According to a tweet from Adrian Wojnarowski, Utah has received permission to interview several assistant coaches for its head coaching job including Mazzulla. Woj does expect the list to grow longer, calling it “a lengthy, wide-open process.”

Mazzulla joined the Boston Celtics as an assistant in 2019-20. His first stint in the NBA was during the 2016-17 season as an assistant for the G League’s Maine Red Claws.

He has two years of head coaching experience in the collegiate ranks. He compiled a 43-17 record over two seasons as the leader of the Fairmont State University Falcons from