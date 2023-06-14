MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After strong performances at the USA Shooting National Championships, three WVU rifle athletes will compete in the second round of trials for the Pan American Games.

The trials will conclude after its second phase from July 5-12 at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Mary Tucker, Molly McGhin and Matt Sanchez all advanced to the second stage of qualifying with top-eight showings in various events at the USAS Championships.

Tucker and McGhin finished second and third, respectively, in the Women’s 10-meter Air Rifle competition. They both also finished in the top-five in the women’s 50-meter Three-Position stage.

Sanchez finished in fifth place in the Men’s 50-meter Three-Position for a berth in the second round of Pan American qualifying.

The 2023 Pan American Games will take place in Santiago, Chile, from October 22 to November 5.