West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons announced the 2022-23 rifle schedule on Wednesday.

The 2022-23 regular season features six contests at home, six on the road and one neutral-site matchup.

All home matches will be held at the WVU Rifle Range or the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building.

The Mountaineers also are set to compete on the road at this year’s NCAA Qualifier and the 2023 NCAA Championships. West Virginia will host the 2023 Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) Championships from Feb. 25-26.

“As in most years, we have a challenging schedule that will give us some good tests against most of the top teams in the country,” WVU coach Jon Hammond said. “We are hosting our inaugural WVU Fall Classic which will bring in TCU, Alaska and Kentucky, who combine with ourselves to have won 29 of the past 30 NCAA Championships. Not only that, but they also were the top three at last year’s NCAA Championships. This will be a great test for us at the end of the fall semester.

“We also have an exciting trip to Alaska in January, as well as a number of other road trips in the spring. While we want to win as many matches as we can, we are primarily preparing for the NCAA Championships at the end of the season, and I think this schedule will do a really good job at doing that.”

West Virginia opens its 2022-23 slate on Saturday, Oct. 1, against Memphis in Morgantown. The following weekend on Saturday, Oct. 8, WVU welcomes Ole Miss to the Mountain State.

The Mountaineers’ first road trip of the season takes them to Colorado Springs, Colorado, from Oct. 15-16. WVU opens the weekend of competition on Saturday, Oct. 15, with a neutral-site showdown against UTEP before squaring off against host Air Force on Sunday, Oct. 16.

West Virginia then returns home for the 2022 WVU Fall Classic from Nov. 5-6, when the team plays host to Alaska-Fairbanks, TCU and Kentucky for a two-day matchup, which is designed to replicate the format of the NCAA Championships.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, WVU will compete in smallbore against the three opponents, and on Sunday, Nov. 6, the four teams will finish up competition in the air rifle relay.

Following a trip to West Point, New York, to face Army on Saturday, Nov. 12, the Mountaineers round out their fall slate on Friday, Nov. 18, as the team welcomes NC State to Morgantown.

West Virginia begins its spring season on a four-match road trip, which will take the team to Fairbanks, Alaska, as well as Columbus and Akron, Ohio.

The Mountaineers travel to Fairbanks from Jan. 13-14, for a pair of matches to begin the road swing. On Friday, Jan. 13, WVU and host Alaska-Fairbanks will square off against each other before the two teams compete alongside Georgia Southern and Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 14.

West Virginia is set to visit the Buckeye State the following weekend to conclude regular-season, road competition, with a Saturday, Jan. 21, contest at Ohio State in Columbus, and a Sunday, Jan. 22, match against Akron.

WVU caps the regular season at home, beginning with a Saturday, Jan. 28, matchup against Navy in Morgantown. Following a week off, the Mountaineers play host to defending National Champion Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 11, to wrap up the regular season.

West Virginia travels to Lexington, Virginia, on Saturday, Feb. 18, to begin its postseason at the NCAA Qualifier, hosted by VMI.

The Mountaineers then return to Morgantown to host the 2023 GARC Championships from Feb. 25-26.

Should WVU qualify, the team will travel to the 2023 NCAA Championships from March 10-11. This year’s championships are hosted by Akron and will take place at the Robert A. Pinn Shooting Range in Akron, Ohio.

All home matches are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Times for all road contests and postseason events will be announced at a later date. All dates and times are subject to change.

West Virginia finished the 2021-22 season with a 12-1 record, including a 7-1 mark in the GARC. WVU claimed a share of the 2022 GARC regular-season title, good for its conference-best 16th title. The Mountaineers also are seeking to win their seventh National Championship under Hammond.

West Virginia returns nine shooters from last year’s team and welcomes two newcomers, including three-time National Champion Mary Tucker.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.