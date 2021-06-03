Roster review: Quarterbacks

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown talks with West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

In three months, West Virginia football will kick off a new season when it meets Maryland in College Park. From the start of the 2020 season through this past spring, there have been quite a few changes for the Mountaineers’ roster.

As the summer session begins in Morgantown, we are taking a closer look at who Neal Brown currently has on his roster. Our position breakdowns start with the signal-callers.

Jarret Doege — redshirt senior

After starting in the final three games of 2019, Doege took over as West Virginia’s starting quarterback in 2020. Through 10 games, he completed 239 of 374 passing attempts for 2,587 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. Doege had a stretch of four consecutive games that saw 300+ passing yards and the only game that saw fewer than 200 yards was the AutoZone Liberty Bowl (147). He finished the year with an average of 258.7 yards per game.

His career-high came in his hometown of Lubbock, Texas. In a losing effort, he completed 32 of his 50 passing attempts for 347 yards and a touchdown against Texas Tech. Doege threw at least one TD in all but two games last season. His longest pass was a 70-yarder that Winston Wright took into the end zone at Oklahoma State.

In this year’s nontraditional spring game, Doege completed 10 of the 14 passes he threw for 79 yards and also finished with a rushing touchdown. An area of emphasis during the spring was improving his mobility in the pocket.



“He’s taking the things we thought were really important for him to get better at, and he’s showing improvement. That’s pocket movement. That’s being able to break the pocket when it’s necessary to make throws on the run, and he did both of those things today,” Neal Brown said in April of Doege’s progress.

Garrett Greene— redshirt freshman

The dual-threat quarterback saw action in two games in 2020, completing 3 of 4 passes for 24 yards. He also had six rushes for 40 yards.

He impressed the coaching staff during the spring season. He was the starter for the Blue team during the spring game and completed 8-of-16 attempts for 103 yards and an interception. He had the second-longest pass of the day with a 51-yarder.

Greene has shown he can make plays, especially with his feet, but Coach Brown said there were a few times during spring practice that Greene got himself in some trouble while trying to extend plays.

“The thing about Garrett is he’s got this ability to get out of the pocket, and he makes some ‘wow’ throws and some ‘wow’ runs, but the flipside of that is he also makes some major mistakes,” Brown said.

Matt Cavallaro — redshirt sophomore

He enrolled at WVU in January of 2020 after playing his freshman season at Lackawanna College. He started in 11 games and led the Falcons to a 10-1 season plus a spot in NJCAA National Championship game. He completed 116-of-227 passes for 1,754 yards and 23 touchdowns during that 2019 season.

Cavallaro did see a few snaps during WVU’s spring, completing one of his two passing attempts.

Will “Goose” Crowder — freshman

Crowder was one of eight members of the 2021 signing class to join the Mountaineers in the spring.

“He did some nice things with limited opportunities,” Coach Brown said of the freshman QB following the spring game.

Crowder had the longest pass during the scrimmage portion of the day which was a 65-yard touchdown to Sam Brown. He completed three of his four attempts for 66 yards and one interception.

In his senior season at Gardendale High, he completed 158-of-255 passes for 2,132 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 586 yards and three scores.

After the season, Crowder connected on 9-of-12 passing attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the 2020 Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game.

Departures: Austin Kendall

After transferring from Oklahoma, Kendall was West Virginia’s starter at the position for the first nine games of the 2019 season before Doege took over to close out the year. Kendall completed 187-of-304 passes for 1,989 yards and 12 touchdowns that season.

Last season, he held the backup role. He played the second half of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and led WVU to a comeback win over Army. In his final game as a Mountaineer, he passed for 121 yards and two TDs. He entered the transfer portal shortly after.