The West Virginia University rowing team will conclude its fall season on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Head of the Occoquan Regatta, in Fairfax Station, Virginia.

The regatta is administered by the Occoquan Boat Club. This is one of the two major regattas the club sponsors each year at Sandy Run Regional Park.

The format for the race is termed a head race and will be held on the Occoquan River. In a head race, the boats start one at a time with the goal of completing the course as fast as possible, passing boats that started before them and keeping boats that started behind them from passing.

The boats are organized by bow number, which also marks their starting order, so that it can be seen when the boats pass each other or have been passed. The number is located at the end of the boat (bow) and on the back of the rower at the end of the boat (bow-person).

Starting at 11:45 a.m., WVU will send off its first two boats. The first boat will compete in the Women’s Collegiate Varsity 8+ division, while the other boat will take off in the Women’s Collegiate JV 8+.

At 12:05 p.m., the team will head into its third event. WVU will launch one boat in the Women’s Collegiate Novice 4+ division.

Racing in the 2:00 p.m. slot, WVU will have one boat in the Women’s Collegiate Novice 8+ division.

Shortly after, WVU’s racing for the day will conclude at 2:30 p.m. in the Women’s Collegiate Varsity 4+ division and Women’s Collegiate JV 4+ division, WVU will be represented by two boats in each event.