Rowing team travels to Bucknell for scrimmage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team will head on the road to Shamokin Dam, Pennsylvania, for its first road competition of the season on Saturday, competing in a non-scored scrimmage at Bucknell University.

The scrimmage will take place on the Susquehanna River, launching from the Bucknell River Complex, with the 4+s starting at 2 p.m., followed by the 8+s at 3:30 p.m. WVU will boat (1) Varsity 8+ and (1) Varsity 4+ against multiple Bucknell crews in each event.

“Tomorrow’s scrimmage format is an excellent means to not only assess our progress since our first competition two weeks ago, but also our needs going forward as we continue working towards our first true race of the season.” WVU coach Jimmy King said.

The competition format was originally scheduled to be a 2000-meter race, the normal championship season race distance but was changed when both schools recently agreed to a scrimmage format that will better serve both teams’ needs during the early part of the racing season.

The planned scrimmage format is to contest 4×4’ approximating racing aspects (eg, racing starts, finishing sprints) of a 2000-meter race.

No spectators are permitted at the launch site per Bucknell’s COVID-19 competition protocols.

2021 Schedule

April 3 (Sat.) – Gold and Blue Intrasquad Regatta; Morgantown, W.Va. (Monongahela River)

April 17 (Sat.) – at Duquesne; Pittsburgh, Pa. (Allegheny River)

April 25 (Sun.) – at George Mason Invite; Fairfax Station, Va. (Occoquan Reservoir)

May 1 (Sat.) – Scrimmage vs Robert Morris; Morgantown, W.Va. (Monongahela River)

May 16 (Sun.) – at Big 12 Championship; Austin, Texas (Lake Walter E Long)