Wild finish in Waco: West Virginia ends its regular season with a W – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast A tale of two halves if there ever was one, but West Virginia got it done. WVU (8-4) ends the regular season with a 34-31 win over Baylor, and is heading into the postseason with back-to-back wins under its belt. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to West Virginia's comeback road win that started with a dominant offensive showing. They also have post-game comments from head coach Neal Brown.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With three games to go last season, Neal Brown made some changes. He decided to lean on young players, and decided to hang West Virginia’s hat on its ground game.

The contributions from young players have continued all season long in 2023. And the ground game continues to be among the best in college football.

With CJ Donaldson, Jahiem White and Garrett Greene leading the way, West Virginia led all Power 5 teams by averaging 234.3 rushing yards per game this season. Among FBS programs, only Liberty and Air Force ran the football more successfully.

The last time WVU ran the ball this effectively as a team was in 2007. Pat White and Steve Slaton helped the Mountaineers average 297.2 rushing yards per game that season. That WVU team also finished third in the country in rushing and was the best among Power 5 programs.

Donaldson leads West Virginia with 798 rushing yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. True freshman Jahiem White averaged an astounding 8.2 yards per carry this season and finished with 792 total rushing yards.

“It’s a great combination of thunder and lightning,” offensive coordinator Chad Scott said last week. “You got two superior talents like those two guys, it brings something different to the table.”

Greene, WVU’s dual-threat quarterback, ended the regular season with 708 yards on the ground and a team-best 13 rushing touchdowns. His running abilities have added another wrinkle to the offense. As talented as the trio is, there’s another group that deserves a lot of credit for West Virginia’s success on the ground.

“Before you even get to both of those guys, man, I’ve said this to you guys before, the nucleus of our offense is that offensive line. I think they’re the best in the country,” said Scott. “You can’t take both of them (Green and the running back), but you also got to play through those guys.”

As historic as that ’07 team was, that group of Mountaineers didn’t have three players with at least 700 rushing yards. This team does, which is something a WVU football team hasn’t been able to say since 2004.

West Virginia has rushed for at least 200 yards as a team seven times and has three games of at least 300 rushing yards. The Mountaineers’ two best rushing performances of the year came in November — 336 yards against BYU and 424 yards against Cincinnati.

“We call that a legendary day,” Scott said.

In fact, of their seven 200-plus rushing yard performances, only one was against a non-Power-5 opponent.

With a bowl game still to play, this group of WVU ball carriers is already the 13th most-prolific group in Mountaineer football history. They will enter the top 10 of that all-time list if they rush for at least 158 yards in the postseason. That would also officially make this year’s group the most effective team at running the football since West Virginia moved to the Big 12 Conference.

A 232-yard performance on the ground would move them into eighth place on the list of the greatest rushing teams at WVU.

Only the Pat White and Slaton teams of 2005-2007 and the Rasheed Marshall-Avon Cobourne 2002 team produced more rushing touchdowns in the 21st century than this year’s squad.

Donaldson, when healthy, is West Virginia’s bell cow. But the arrival of Jahiem White has added another element to WVU’s ground assault.

Ranked as Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated freshman player in the country heading into the regular-season finale, he averaged better than seven yards per run against Baylor. He finished the night with 133 yards on 12 carries, marking the third time he eclipsed 100 yards on the ground in the last four games. White also added a receiving touchdown for the second-straight week, the latest being the game-winner with 23 seconds remaining.

Over the last two weeks, White has received 40 touches, either handoffs or receptions, and tallied 441 total yards and three touchdowns.

“Coach Scott believed in me a lot, coach Brown did too,” said White. “Garrett, he believed in me too.”

As Scott noted, West Virginia’s consistency of success on the ground is a team-wide accomplishment.

Maybe no stat shows that better than this: WVU has now rushed for 140 or more yards in 15 consecutive games. That’s the longest active streak among Power 5 teams and the best of the Neal Brown era. It’s also just one game shy of tying a West Virginia streak that lasted from Sept. 5, 2015, through Sept. 24, 2016, when the Mountaineers tallied at least 140 yards on the ground in 16 consecutive contests.