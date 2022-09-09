Saint McLeod announced on Twitter Friday that he will enter the transfer portal.

The sophomore safety will depart the program after playing eight games in his freshman season, earning two starts and making 22 tackles. He also added a tackle-for-loss and forced two fumbles.

“I would like to thank West Virginia University for giving me the opportunity to play the sport that I love at a high level,” McLeod wrote in a tweet. “I would also like to thank Coach [Chad] Scott, Coach Mike [Joseph] and the whole training staff, my teammates, fans and most importantly the academic advisors for all the support and love I received.

McLeod missed the spring as he recovered from a stabbing in Morgantown.

He is listed as a non-returning player in WVU’s media guide, and Brown said in the summer that he didn’t anticipate that he would practice with the team.

“Yeah, Saint is not with us,” Brown said in August. “I don’t foresee him being with us for fall camp.”

McLeod was a two-way player at Imhotep Charter High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, earning First Team All-State status as a senior. He was a unanimous three-star prospect in the 2021 signing class and a top-25 prospect in the Keystone State.