MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball is heading into the postseason one player short.

WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit confirmed after WVU’s win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday that junior guard Savannah Samuel is departing the program.

“She has decided to step away,” Plitzuweit said.

Samuel joined the program ahead of the 2021-22 program as a transfer from Oregon State. She found consistent minutes under Mike Carey, playing 30 games and averaging 4.2 points per game as a sophomore.

The Woodstock, Georgia native’s production dipped in year two, the first year under Plitzuweit, as several new players entered the fold. Samuel faced further adversity after sustaining an injury in February.

She did, however, appear in WVU’s game at Kansas State, scoring two points in eight minutes off the bench. Samuel finished the campaign averaging 3.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.